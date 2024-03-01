Aruban Police Force very proud of island’s mention as safest Caribbean destination

ORANJESTAD – The Aruban Police Force (KPA) is very proud of the fact that The Daily Telegraph from Great Britain has ranked Aruba as the number one destination for safety among tourist destinations in the Caribbean.

“The safety of our community, our citizens, and more than 1 million tourists per year is our ‘Core Business’. The Aruban Police Force does everything possible day in and day out for the safety of our country, but also so that everyone can feel safe in our beautiful country,” the KPA said in a statement on the news.

Effort

Top Cop Ramon Arnhem has in the meantime thanked all police officers in Aruba for their efforts. “My colleagues work very hard! This is the beautiful result of their work!”