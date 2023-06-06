As of June 8: parking only permitted in new parking spots at Statia’s FDR airport

ORANJESTAD- As of June 8 2023, parking at the FDR Airport for visitors will only be allowed in one of the new parking spots which have been created in front of the FDR airport in Statia.

The creation of the new and expanded parking facility formed part of the improvement plan of the airport and the airport boulevard which has been constructed in front of the airport.

With this, however, parking will no longer be allowed in front of the old terminal building, or in front of the tower area.

The Government of Statia has put out posts on, among others, Social Media to warn residents of the new rules in the upgraded area.

