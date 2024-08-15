Police and justice Aspirant officers KPCN undergo driving training and examination Redactie 15-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – From Monday, August 19 to Wednesday, October 9, aspirant officers of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) will undergo intensive driving training, followed by an exam. During this period, there will be regular use of visual (flashing lights) and auditory signals.

Under the supervision of certified instructors from both the KPCN and the Police Academy, the aspirant officers will be trained and assessed on their ability to move quickly, but more importantly, safely, from one location to another in (emergency) situations. This training is crucial for developing the skills necessary to respond effectively in emergency situations.

Awareness

The KPCN requests residents and road users to be aware of this training and to respond to the emergency signals in the usual manner. Drivers are advised not to panic when seeing the vehicle, to move aside if possible, to remain calm, and if at a roundabout, to possibly make an extra circle so that the police vehicle can proceed.

