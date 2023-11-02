Association of retirees Bonaire wants to stand on its own

KRALENDIJK – This upcoming Sunday, the Union di Penshonado pa Adelanto i Hustisia (UPAH) Bonaire will hold its annual statutory meeting for its members.

The meeting is of crucial importance for the organization’s future. During the July meeting, a significant majority of the members expressed support for an ‘independent’ organization for the members of the UPAH based in Curaçao, a remnant from the time of the Netherlands Antilles.

The main topic on the agenda for the meeting this coming Sunday is the process and route to achieving independence for the pension organization on Bonaire.

Sunday

The meeting will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the meeting room of the Scouting building, Kaya Nikiboko Noord 2. The UPAH Bonaire board appeals to all members to attend this meeting to determine the organization’s future.