St. Eustatius Autism Foundation St. Eustatius hosts forum Redactie 21-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of speakers to the Forum. Photo: JLT Autism Foundation

ORANJESTAD- JTL Autism Foundation last week hosted an Autism Forum on St. Eustatius to enlighten the community on the topic of autism.

Present as speakers were Isaiah Nadal – autistic adult, Ingrid Rombley – mother and autism advocate, Michnella Eugenio – professional living with autism and Zuleima Violenus-Salmon, Clinical Psychologist; all hailing from St. Maarten.



JTL Autism president Maya Pandt said that she wanted to thank the speakers for delivering such wonderful messages and giving eye-opening information on autism and living with autism.



The Foundation is also grateful to sponsors/partial sponsors such as Statia Way Foundation, Lion’s Club, Winair, Brown’s Car-rental, Innovatix, DJ RunnThingz, Angele’s Decor and the moderator, Johnson Johnrose.