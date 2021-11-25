Autism Foundation St. Eustatius receives donation from Kidz Korner













The volunteers from Kidz Korner with Maya Pandt from JTL Autism Foundation

ORANJESTAD- JTL Autism Foundation, a non-profit foundation with the goal of assisting children/parents on the Autism Spectrum, HAS received a 500 dollar donation from Kids Korner.

Kidz Korner is a group of volunteers who entertains youngsters with games such as Bouncy Castle, PlayStation and video games.

Sensory room

JTL Autism Foundation is grateful for the donation which will assist with putting a sensory room program together. JTL Autism Foundation is working on bringing awareness and acceptance for those on the autism spectrum.

JTL Autism Foundation says they would like to thank the team of Kidz Korner for their donation and making one of the Foundation’s projects a reality.