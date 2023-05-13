Automatic postponement filing income tax return 2022 | Advertisement

BelastingdienstCN would like to inform you about the change with regard to the postponement of the submission of the Income tax return 2022.

The latest filing date for the 2022 income tax return is May 15th 2023. Contrary to what has been communicated previously, you will automatically receive a postponement until the 17th of July, 2023. You do not need to do anything for this. If you expect to receive a refund, please submit your tax return before May 15th , so that the declaration is handled by October at the latest.

