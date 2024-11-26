Aviation & Travel Aviation Milestone for Statia: Gervaughn Berkel’s First Flight Home as Co-Pilot Harald Linkels 26-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Berkel (l) with home town veteran of aviation Henky Rivers. Photo: Gerald Berkel.

ORANJESTAD– November 26, 2024, marked a proud moment for St. Eustatius as native son Gervaughn Berkel made his first flight to the island as a co-pilot for Winair. This achievement represents the culmination of years of dedication and perseverance in Gervaughn’s journey toward becoming a pilot.

Berkel, who dreamed of flying from a young age, pursued his passion with unwavering determination. After earning both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Aviation from the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida, and achieving multiple FAA flight instructor certifications, he served as a flight instructor at his alma mater. With over 1,000 hours of flight time under his belt, he joined Winair as a co-pilot, taking the next step in his aviation career.

His first flight home was made even more special by an unexpected encounter. On the return leg to St. Maarten, Berkel met veteran aviator Henky Rivers, another Statian and a retired captain who served decades with Winair. The meeting, though casual, held symbolic weight as a passing of the torch from one generation of Statian aviators to the next.

Berkel, now embarking on his career in regional aviation, sees his role as more than just a job. He is committed to serving his community and the region, aiming to inspire future aviators and continue advancing aviation in the Caribbean. As he soars into the skies, Berkel looks forward to the day when he, too, can pass the torch to the next generation of Statian pilots.

