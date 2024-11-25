Advertisement Avoid fires by using batteries correctly Sander Engelbertink 25-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Do you handle batteries safely in and around your home? Batteries pose a risk of fire if they come into contact with water, get too hot or if they are not charged in a safe and appropriate manner.

For further information about how to safely use batteries, please visit www.rijksdienstcn.com

0