Avoid fires by using batteries correctly
25-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Do you handle batteries safely in and around your home? Batteries pose a risk of fire if they come into contact with water, get too hot or if they are not charged in a safe and appropriate manner.
For further information about how to safely use batteries, please visit www.rijksdienstcn.com
