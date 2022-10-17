Avoid fires using batteries correctly | Advertisement

Do you handle batteries safely in and around your home? Batteries pose a risk of fire if they come into contact with water, get too hot or if they are not charged in a safe and appropriate manner.
Did you know that
- there is a risk of overcharging and fire if the charger is plugged into the socket for too long?
- lithium ion batteries (in e.g. phones) supply more power, but increase the risk of fire as a result?
- the risk of a battery catching fire is determined by the brand of charger that you use?
- a battery is more likely to overheat if it has been dropped or damaged?
- leaking fluid, a chemical smell or excessive heat are all signs of a faulty battery or cell For further information about how to safely use batteries, please visit www.rijksdienstcn.com