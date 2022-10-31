Avoid fires using batteries correctly | Advertisement

Do you handle batteries safely in and around your home? Batteries pose a risk of fire if they come into contact with water, get too hot or if they are not charged in a safe and appropriate manner.

Did you know that

there is a risk of overcharging and fire if the charger is plugged into the socket for too long?

and fire if the charger is plugged into the socket for too long? lithium ion batteries (in e.g. phones) supply more power, but increase the risk of fire as a result?

(in e.g. phones) supply more power, but increase the risk of fire as a result? the risk of a battery catching fire is determined by the brand of charger that you use?

that you use? a battery is more likely to overheat if it has been dropped or damaged ?

? leaking fluid, a chemical smell or excessive heat are all signs of a faulty battery or cell For further information about how to safely use batteries, please visit www.rijksdienstcn.com