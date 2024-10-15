News Awareness week against human trafficking on Bonaire, Saba, and Statia Redactie 15-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – From October 14 to 18, the National Office for the Caribbean Netherlands is organizing the “Week Against Human Trafficking,” with special focus on the ‘Day Against Human Trafficking’ on October 18. Human trafficking is a serious crime where people are forced into labor, sexual services, or criminal activities. Human smuggling is also an issue, where migrants are illegally transported across borders and often end up in dangerous, exploitative situations.

To raise awareness and encourage people to report suspicious situations, activities will take place on all three islands on October 16 and 18. Human trafficking occurs everywhere, including in the Caribbean Netherlands. Therefore, it’s important to know how to recognize it.

On the ‘Day Against Human Trafficking,’ residents can participate in activities that help to better understand and identify human trafficking:

VR Experience Human Trafficking: Using a VR headset, visitors can experience what it’s like to be a victim of human trafficking. This highlights the severity of the crime.

Films “Habri Bo Wowo”: Two films show the dangers of human smuggling and sexual exploitation. The first film depicts the dangerous crossing from Venezuela to Aruba, while the second continues the story, focusing on sexual exploitation issues on the island.

Additionally, experts will be available to answer questions and provide information about human trafficking and smuggling in the region.

Locations and times:

Sint Eustatius : October 16, Oranjestad Library, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

: October 16, Oranjestad Library, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Saba : October 18, RCN Conference Room, The Bottom, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

: October 18, RCN Conference Room, The Bottom, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Bonaire: October 18, “Jong Bonaire,” Kralendijk, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

The police request your help: report suspicious situations to the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force via 911, the anonymous tip line at 9310, or by email at infodesk@politiekpcn.com.

