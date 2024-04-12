Advertisement
AWW Orphans Pension
12-04-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
Did you know that children and young people up to 25 years, who lose one or both parents from the Caribbean Netherlands, are entitled to an AWW benefit?
The RCN unit SZW pays this contribution to help with the costs of education and living expenses.
To receive AWW, you have to submit an application. For children under 18 the caretaker or parent has to submit the application. Please visit www.rijksdienstcn.com for more information.
