AWW Orphans Pension
11-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Did you know that children and young people up to 25 years that are in school or in pursuit of an education, who lose one or both parents from the Caribbean Netherlands, could be entitled to an AWW benefit?
The RCN unit SZW pays this benefit to help with the costs of education and living expenses.
To receive AWW, you have to submit an application. Please visit www.rijksdienstcn.com for more information.
For children under 18 the caretaker or parent has to submit the application.
