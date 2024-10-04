Advertisement
AWW Widows Pension
04-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Did you know that widows or widowers whose partner was a resident of the Caribbean Netherlands at the time of death could be entitled to an AWW benefit until the AOV pension age is reached?
The RCN unit SZW pays this contribution to help with living expenses. To receive AWW you have to submit an application.
Please visit www.rijksdienstcn.com for more information.
