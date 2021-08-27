Bakuna Session for Young People on Bonaire













Kralendijk – Especially for young people aged 12 to 18, there will be a Bakuna session at Kompleho Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 09:00 – 14:00. During the session, DJ Kjart will perform for the youngsters. Doctor Michael Mercuur is also present to answer questions from parents about vaccinating young people.

Teens aged 12 to 18 need permission from their parent or guardian to get the corona vaccine. Therefore, the parent or guardian must be present when their child is vaccinated. At the start of the new school year, employees of the Public Health Department distributed flyers to students of the Liseo and the SGB to inform them about the injection session. The parents of the students have been informed by letter about the special injection session.

Young people from Rincon who want to go to the injection session can use a special bus. The bus leaves at 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM from the large colored Rincon sign near the church and then returns the youth. The Bakuna session is part of a special campaign for young people. Earlier, the video clip BanSkolBèk#BonBakuná was launched. A second video clip of the youth campaign will be launched next week.

On Saturday 28 August, adults with and without an appointment can also go to the sports center for the corona jab. For more information about vaccination: 0800 0900 or www.bonairecrisis.com.

