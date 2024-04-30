Bonaire Banco di Caribe to address poor telephone accessibility Redactie 30-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Clients of the bank say that as of late it is virtually impossible to get any representative on the phone

KRALENDIJK – Banco di Caribe is taking steps to improve its customer service. The bank’s promises come after action was taken by the consumer organization FTKPB. The consumer organization tested the bank themselves. Out of the 16 calls they made to the bank over a period of three days, none were answered.

According to FTPKB, the bank has since responded positively to a written complaint submitted and offered apologies for the poor accessibility.

Understaffing

The bank also indicates that the situation arose due to a relatively strong growth in the number of customers, combined with understaffing at the branch in Bonaire. The bank says it is working to hire new employees. Telephone accessibility is expected to be back to normal by July of this year.