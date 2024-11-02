Bonaire Barbados wins inaugural CAZOVA senior beach volleyball tournament in Bonaire Redactie 02-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The winners, together with Bonaire’s Commissioner of Sports, Clark Abraham.

KRALENDIJK – Dei Padmore and Serena Edwards of Barbados emerged victorious in the first Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Senior Beach Volleyball Tournament held in Bonaire.

The pair dominated the round-robin event undefeated, securing a 4-0 record at the Rudy Boezem complex. Curaçao’s team of Lakisha Hous and Dhyveke Brugman finished second with a 3-1 record, while Trinidad and Tobago’s Asma Charles and Kristianna Richards claimed third with two wins and two losses.

Padmore celebrated the experience as a “big blessing,” and Edwards noted Curaçao’s challenging serves as a highlight of the competition.

