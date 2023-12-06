Baseball Federation Bonaire hands out prizes

KRALENDIJK – The Baseball Federation of Bonaire, ‘Nos Ke Nos Por,’ has awarded prizes to approximately 300 children who participated in a five-week tournament on Sunday.

The tournament was made possible through sponsorship from the Fundashon Wega di Number Boneiru (FWNB). The five-week event included four teams, namely The Dreamers, Stars, WolfPack, and Padres, spanning categories from U4 to U14. The tournament concluded with an awards ceremony, where Wolfpack in U14, The Dreamers in U12, Stars in U10, and Wolfpack in U9 were crowned winners.

Progress

The organizers expressed satisfaction with the progress of the children and the exciting matches that took place during the tournament. In addition to team prizes, various other awards were presented during the closing event.