Bonaire BBT starts with tender for new fuel terminal Bonaire 06-08-2024

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire Bon Transition (BBT) has started a public tender to select a market party for the construction of a new fuel terminal on Bonaire. This, according to the Company, is an important step for the further development of Bonaire’s energy infrastructure.

On August 4th, 2024, the tender for the construction of the new fuel terminal was published. This tender is open to companies with experience in the detailed design and construction of fuel terminals that meet the latest standards. Bidders are encouraged to work together as much as possible with local companies during the various stages of the planning and construction phases. In the selection phase, extensive attention will also be paid to safety measures and sustainability aspects.

Location

The new terminal is intended for the supply, storage, and distribution of fuel for air traffic, power generation, and local use. Extensive research has shown that the new facility is best built south of the airport. One of the reasons is that the existing pier can be used for supply at this location, and there is no need for construction in the sea.

The current storage facilities on Bonaire are outdated and will soon no longer meet safety standards. This poses risks for people, animals, and the environment. Despite great efforts in the field of renewable energy, fuel storage remains necessary. Fuel is needed to generate electricity when there is not enough energy from sun or wind available. Additionally, fuels are needed to refuel airplanes, boats, and cars.

