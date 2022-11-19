BearingPoint Caribbean organizes fourth annual Tax Administrator Conference on Curaçao

KRALENDIJK – Last week, the fourth annual Tax Administration Performance Summit took place in Curaçao.

The meeting was organized by BearingPoint Caribbean for seven tax authorities from the Caribbean in Curaçao.

Managers and other delegates from the tax authorities of Anguilla, Bonaire, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia and Turks and Caicos Islands attended the three-day event.

The event consisted of workshops and presentations on topics related to organizational performance, including agile leadership, change management, gender equality, tax administration performance assessment and data-driven decision making. Participants also visited Blue NAP Americas at Seru Mahuma, the multi-tenant Tier-IV certified data center and one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in the region.

Work together

Managing Director of BearingPoint, Mr. Avinash Grootens, emphasizes the importance of collaboration: “This year’s theme was ‘collaboration’. At BearingPoint, we are proud to facilitate a platform for Caribbean jurisdictions to work together on common challenges.