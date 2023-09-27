Beekeeping Workshop held on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – Members of the reforestation team (ReforeStatia and Releaf Saba), along with three other prospective beekeepers, attended a weekend workshop with Celbees apiarists to learn more about the process of keeping and using by-products of the bees.

There was an exciting variety of goals, with participants aiming to set up their own hives to pollinate their farms, make wax products, and use honey for their restaurants. Two national parks staff, Luke Hassell (on Saba) and Adam Mitchell (St. Eustatius), also wanted to learn how to relocate hives near trails, which may pose a danger to the public.

The practice of keeping bees will boost the amount of pollination on the island. Pollination of plants on the island is important for both agriculture and reforestation efforts. Enhancing pollination rates will support the effort of this project to protect the land from erosion and the sea from excessive sedimentation from such erosion.

“We would like to thank Celford and Gerda from Celbees Bee Farm, who gave an excellent workshop, and of course, harvested some excellent honey for the end of the day.” shared Adam Mitchell.

Ecosystems

The Reforestation Project on Saba and Statia aims to protect marine ecosystems and the industries that rely on them, reducing sediment runoff into the sea by reforesting critical coastal areas. The St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation (STENAPA) and the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) conduct this project in partnership with RESEMBID; financed by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France. RESEMBID is a 47-project progamme that supports sustainable human development efforts in 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) – Aruba, Anguilla, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos.