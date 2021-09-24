- 26Shares
KRALENDIJK – The reception hall of the Belastingsdienst CN on Bonaire is named after former employee Larry Thomas.
On the 23rd of September, the anniversary of his death, his father Mr. Hubert Thomas and the chairman of the Nawati foundation, Hubert Vis, unveiled the nameplate.
This happened through the initiative of the Nawati Foundation and was supported by the director of the Belastingdienst CN, Anneke van den Breemer.
A plaque commemorating former security employee Louis Gijsbertha was also unveiled during the gathering.
Also read:
- Tender integrity course
- Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland names reception hall after Larry Thomas
- Vacature Communicatieadviseur (beleidsmedewerker A) Sint Eustatius
- Island Council Saba passes banking motion
- Vacature Bouw Inspecteur Sint Eustatius
- Bonaire welcomes additional flights out of the United States
- Saba Island Council Adopts Motion calling on establishment of Social Minimum
- Tourism Corporation Bonaire launches its 3rd Tourism Book
- Correctional Institution Caribbean Netherlands gets family room for visitors
- Van Putten Calls for Urgent meeting on Return to Democracy
- Due to lower Risk Level: Travel from St Maarten to Statia a bit easier again
- Divemaster ‘Spider’ saves Manta from fishing lines and gets a ‘thank-you’
- More than 40 participants for Xtreme Mountain Bike event Bonaire
- Panama’s Toucumen Airport is improving facilities
- Statia Government migrates to Office 365