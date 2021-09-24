Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland names reception hall after Larry Thomas













KRALENDIJK – The reception hall of the Belastingsdienst CN on Bonaire is named after former employee Larry Thomas.

On the 23rd of September, the anniversary of his death, his father Mr. Hubert Thomas and the chairman of the Nawati foundation, Hubert Vis, unveiled the nameplate.

This happened through the initiative of the Nawati Foundation and was supported by the director of the Belastingdienst CN, Anneke van den Breemer.

A plaque commemorating former security employee Louis Gijsbertha was also unveiled during the gathering.