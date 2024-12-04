Sint Maarten
Benjamin Ortega Appointed as Kadaster’s New Managing Director
04-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – Benjamin Ortega has been named the new Managing Director of Kadaster St. Maarten, effective November 2024. With over 20 years of experience in strategic leadership and digital transformation, Ortega brings a wealth of expertise to modernize property registration and land management on the island.
Known for streamlining workflows and enhancing service delivery, he is well-suited to lead Kadaster’s efforts in improving transparency, operational efficiency, and disaster resilience.
Confidence
The Board of Kadaster has expressed confidence in Ortega’s ability to drive sustainable development and strengthen the organization’s role in St. Maarten’s growth.
