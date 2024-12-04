Sint Maarten Benjamin Ortega Appointed as Kadaster’s New Managing Director Redactie 04-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Ortega (l) seen with members of the Supervisory Board of Kadaster St. Maarten. Photo: Kadaster St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – Benjamin Ortega has been named the new Managing Director of Kadaster St. Maarten, effective November 2024. With over 20 years of experience in strategic leadership and digital transformation, Ortega brings a wealth of expertise to modernize property registration and land management on the island.

Known for streamlining workflows and enhancing service delivery, he is well-suited to lead Kadaster’s efforts in improving transparency, operational efficiency, and disaster resilience.

Confidence

The Board of Kadaster has expressed confidence in Ortega’s ability to drive sustainable development and strengthen the organization’s role in St. Maarten’s growth.

