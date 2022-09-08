Bernhard Culture Fund prize for Saba’s Sea & Learn 

SABA – On Tuesday, September 6th 2022, the Sea & Learn Foundation, represented by its founding director, Lynn Costenaro was honored by the Prince Bernhard Culture Fund Caribbean Region PBCCG with the culture prize 2022 for Saba in the area of nature conservation for the foundation’s outstanding contribution toward nature education with its outreach programs that has been running for nearly 20 years.

The annual Sea & Learn event started in 2003 and takes place every October. The Sea & Learn Foundation brings nature experts from the United States and other countries to present nature to the wider community. A small luncheon ceremony was held at Chez Bubba Restaurant in Windwardside on Tuesday honoring the board of the Sea & Learn Foundation for its extraordinary work over the years.

President of the Prince Bernhard Culture Fund Caribbean Region Halder Lam, accompanied by PBCCG Vice- President Lourdes Croes and Director of the Prince Bernhard Culture Fund in the Netherlands, Cathelijne Broers were present to hand over the culture prize to the Sea & Learn Foundation.

Symbol of creation

Lynn Costenaro and Sea & Learn’s Operational Director Emily Malsack gladly received the culture prize for 2022 designed by Curaçao artist Hortence Brouwn in the form of an egg representing the symbol of creation with off-shoots representing an explosion of all art forms from ideas that are born. The culture prize is awarded every two years on each of the six Dutch Caribbean islands for achievement in the field of history, literature, visual arts, music, theater, arts and cultural education, conservation of monuments and nature conservation.

Local historian Will Johnson and winner of the PBCCG culture prize in 2017 for preserving Saba’s history was also in attendance at the luncheon. PBCCG President Lam took the opportunity to hand over PBCCGs 2021-year report to Island Governor Jonathan Johnson at the luncheon.

Saba’s representative for PBCCG Angelita Peterson accompanied the visiting delegation on an island tour. The delegation visited the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), and the colorful mural of Heleen Cornet in the Sacred Heart Church in The Bottom. Cornet won the PBCCG culture prize in 2019.

Adopt-A-Box

In the afternoon, the visiting delegation took a walking tour on the way to the Harry L. Johnson Museum in Windwardside and saw Sea & Learn’s Adopt-A-Box project. PBCCG is a sponsor of this project that beautifies electrical boxes with historical information and photos. The Adopt-A-Box project helps to enhance the island’s tourism product while also creating awareness for nature and cultural heritage.

During the visit at the Harry L. Johnson Museum, the delegation was acquainted with the history of Captain Harry L. Johnson who previously owned the 100-year-old cottage. The delegation also viewed some of the naïve artwork of Harry L. Johnson and admired the Saba Lace work on display at the museum. Before leaving Saba at the end of the day, the delegation met with the board of Saba Association of Caribbean States and were given a presentation about the plans for a “Leer Orkest” (Learning Orchestra) on Saba.