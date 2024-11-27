Saba BES islands Discuss Migration and Asylum Issues at Saba Conference Redactie 27-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the participants to the Conference.

THE BOTTOM – Officials from Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba gathered on Saba for a one-day conference addressing migration and asylum issues in the Caribbean Netherlands.

The event focused on the unique challenges faced by the region, including the added risks associated with managing airports and harbors in island municipalities.

Key topics included humanitarian returns, border control, immigration detention, and the role of migration in economic development. Discussions also emphasized the importance of emergency preparedness in handling potential refugee crises.

The conference aligned with the Integral Policy Vision Caribbean Netherlands 2035, a framework for sustainable development in the region, aiming to ensure migration policies contribute to the long-term welfare of the islands.

Strengthen collaboration

Participants worked to strengthen collaboration and develop strategies tailored to the Caribbean Netherlands’ unique context.

