Bonaire
BES Summit Kicks Off on Bonaire
06-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – This week, the Island Councils of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba have gathered for the BES Summit.
The BES Summit takes place four (4) times a year: on Bonaire Day, Statia Day, Saba Day, and during the annual trip of the Island Councils to the Netherlands. This important event brings together council members from the three islands to discuss key issues, exchange ideas, and collaborate on matters that improve the lives of residents on the BES islands.
Strengthening Ties
With a focus on sustainability, economic development, and cultural exchange, the goal is to strengthen ties and collectively create a better future for the residents of the islands.
