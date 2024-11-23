Saba
BES(t)4kids delegation visits Statia for childcare conference
23-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the BES(t)4kids program delegation visited Statia to participate in a work conference focused on enhancing childcare quality across the BES islands.
The group, including project leaders from Bonaire, Saba, and Statia, as well as central government representatives, visited The Rock Early Family Support center and met Pedagogical Advisor Monica Smith to learn about local childcare initiatives.
The conference addressed key topics such as legislation, subsidies, and strategies to improve childcare services. This collaboration aims to strengthen support for children and families across the region.
