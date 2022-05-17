Big event to celebrate Biodiversity Day 2022 at Lac Cai

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday 22nd May 2022 it is World Biodiversity day. A day of international celebration to draw attention to the immense importance of biodiversity for our nature and future. Also for Bonaire biodiversity is hugely important. That is why the Mangrove Maniacs, for the first time on Bonaire, will organize an unique event filled with fun and educational activities.

A great number of nature organizations will participate as well with information stands and demos, among them STINAPA, STCB, Wild Bird Rehab, Reef Renewal, Echo,Tera Barra and WWF. Learn more about the mangroves, birds, fish, turtles, donkeys, local plants, loras, coral and the reef, bats and much more. Meet the many volunteers and professionals that work on the strengthening and conservationof biodiversity on our island. Watch interesting videos in our movie theater. Do a mini kayak or boat tour. For the kids there is fun with learnful games and little prizes to win.

When: 22 May 2022, from 10am to 2pm. Where: Lac Cai