Big Live Nature Quiz on November 1

Winners of 2023

KRALENDIJK – The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) is once again hosting the FREE Big Live Nature Quiz – Kids Edition, an annual event taking place on Friday, November 1, 2024. This event is specially designed for primary school students and young nature enthusiasts from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten. During the quiz, children will have the opportunity to learn more about nature and compete against each other in an exciting competition.

The quiz will be held from 8:30 to 9:15 AM (AST) and is free for children in grades 5 and 6 (known as group 7 and 8 in Dutch). Teams can consist of up to 4 children, and schools are welcome to register multiple teams. Registration is required to participate and can be done at www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org.

The theme of the quiz is “Nature’s Locals, Newcomers, and Invaders,” and participants can look forward to an interactive quiz with multiple-choice questions about native, non-native, and invasive species. To prepare, participants will receive the DCNA’s BioNews Kids magazine. The winning team will enjoy a sailing and snorkeling trip with their teacher, and there are also snorkeling sets to be won. For more information, you can contact research@DCNAnature.org.

