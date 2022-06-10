Big names from the culinary blog world on Bonaire for the Rumweek

KRALENDIJK – Big names from the culinary blog world have been invited by TCB to experience, describe and photograph the first edition of the Bonaire Rumweek.

From June 15-20, 2022 TCB will be hosting Bianca Kramer from foodtravelphotography.com. This Dutch culinary blogger and journalist will be part of the Bonaire Rum Week experience and share her experiences on island, as well as during the Rum Week on her food & travel blog and Dutch culinary platform eatly.nl.

From the Netherlands, TCB will be welcoming Bas Erkens from foodies.nl (June 14 – 19, 2022). This Dutch culinary journalist and web editor of foodies.nl, one of the largest culinary platforms in the Netherlands with 450,000 UMV, is attending the first edition of Bonaire Rum Week and will also explore new culinary developments and experiences on island.

From Canada, Kate Dingwall a spirits and wine writer, and contributor for Forbes.com will be visiting the island from June 13 – 18, 2022. Her work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, MAXIM Magazine, Liquor.com, among others.

Lastly, from the US; Betsy Andrews a New York based freelance journalist/editor specializing in wine, spirits, food, travel, and the environment will also visit Bonaire from June 11 – 15, 2022. Her work has been featured in a variety of publications including Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, SevenFifty Daily, Liquor.com and others.

TCB will also be hosting an American Airlines (AA) Fam Trip from June 13 – 15, 2022. A group of travel agents from the US and Canada will be visiting the island to experience the Bonaire Rum Week. TCB will also showcase the island’s product offering and new hotel developments. The AA partnership is part of the new campaign launched with AA for the North American market.

A special thanks for the support of all partners who are part of the program.