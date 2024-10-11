Biketeam Police Bonaire has new uniform
KRALENDIJK – The bike team of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) introduced its new uniform during Regatta Week. The new uniform is a dark blue polo shirt made of breathable ‘Dri-fit’ material, which is better suited for the island’s warm climate.
The uniform is specific to Bonaire and will be easily recognizable to the public by the police emblem on the front left side and on the back.
The Biketeam, established in 2009, consists of officers who have undergone special training to properly perform as ‘bikers’ when needed. The goal of the biketeam is to increase police visibility.
Mobile
Additionally, a key advantage is that officers on bikes are very mobile, even in the narrow streets of the city center. The biketeam members will be seen wearing the new uniform during the 2024 Regatta.
