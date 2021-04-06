Bill for right to Bank Account for all Dutch Nationals Outside European Union













Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – A new bill aims to make it possible to have a basic checking account for all Dutch citizens, regardless of whether they reside in the European Union or outside of it.







In today’s society, having a bank account is a precondition for participating in society. In recent years, Dutch banks have increasingly terminated the current accounts of Dutch residents outside the European Union (including the Caribbean Netherlands) unilaterally, with adverse and sometimes dangerous consequences for these residents.

The bill will create a legal right for Dutch nationals outside the European Union to request and maintain a basic checking account with a Dutch bank.

Source: Newsletter RVO

