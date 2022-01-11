Bishop Thomas Schirrmacher visited Governor Rijna













KRALENDIJK – The bishop visits different countries to talk about the freedom of religion and the situations in the different countries. The World Evangelical Alliance connects different churches with altogether 600 million members and national evangelical organizations to support each other

Bishop Thomas Schirrmacher of the World Evangelical Alliance visited Governor Rijna, along with Jason Helmholdt of Trans World Radio.

