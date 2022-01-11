- 9Shares
KRALENDIJK – The bishop visits different countries to talk about the freedom of religion and the situations in the different countries. The World Evangelical Alliance connects different churches with altogether 600 million members and national evangelical organizations to support each other
Bishop Thomas Schirrmacher of the World Evangelical Alliance visited Governor Rijna, along with Jason Helmholdt of Trans World Radio.
The bishop visits different countries to talk about the freedom of religion and the situations in the different countries. The World Evangelical Alliance connects different churches with altogether 600 million members and national evangelical organizations to support each other.
Also read:
- Bishop Thomas Schirrmacher visited Governor Rijna
- Washington Slagbaai Park hires first female rangers
- ABVO foresees busy trade year
- Big traffic jam in Centre of Kralendijk on Monday
- Commissioner Kroon wants new future BOPEC terrain
- The 5 most beautiful hiking trails on Bonaire
- Opinion: Chamber of Commerce should not be a self-feeding monster
- Infection peak caused by omicron much bigger than earlier peaks
- Danniel from Bonaire blows coaches Voice of Holland away with Blind Audition
- COVID call centre Bonaire can best be called after 10 AM
- Prisoner sets fire to cell in Bonaire
- School in Statia closed till January 17
- More Nurses and PCR machines for St. Eustatius
- Vaccination on Statia moves to Earl Merkman stadium
- Various new cars arrive in Bonaire