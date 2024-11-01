Bonaire BKCN Firefighters successfully pass shift leader training Melanie Zandwijk 01-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Part of the training to place in among other The Netherlands and Germany. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK – After an intensive program, 11 aspiring shift leaders of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) successfully passed their exams. These firefighters from Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are now ready to act as shift leaders and provide leadership during emergencies and incidents.



A shift leader coordinates the fire crew during incidents and makes quick and effective decisions under pressure. This role requires strong leadership skills and good judgement.

The training, which started in March 2024, included both theoretical knowledge and practical exercises. The participants strengthened their leadership and decision-making skills and attended intensive training sessions, including two weeks in the Netherlands and Germany, under the supervision of three in-house as well as international instructors.

With this new batch of shift leaders, BKCN is better equipped to respond appropriately to a variety of incidents, from firefighting to complex emergencies. This strengthens the security of the residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba and increases the preparedness level of the force.

Professionalize

BKCN expresses its gratitude to all partners involved, including government agencies and local businesses, for their support during the training. This cooperation assists the force to further professionalize itself and safeguard the safety of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

