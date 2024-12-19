Bonaire Bonaire Aims for Stricter Maritime Rules and Zoning Redactie 19-12-2024 - 3 minuten leestijd

The Harbour Office in Kralendijk. Photo: OLB

KRALENDIJK – The waters around Bonaire are becoming increasingly busy, with the number of boats doubling over the past year. This surge presents new challenges for local authorities in terms of safety and environmental management. Harbor Master Gunther Flanegin shares his insights on the current situation and future plans.

Flanegin explains that the regulations in the Marine Park are strict, especially regarding anchoring and navigating. “There are strict rules in the Marine Park for environmental and nature protection,” says the harbor master. “Certain zones are designated for specific activities, but these zones are not always well marked. We are working to create clearer zoning.”

Zoning

The discussion around zoning was revisited last month after a diver was struck by a boat at the dive site Something Special. The incident occurred in shallow waters. The boat operator, who was over 18, initially left the scene but was later located by the police.

“It’s important to note that the rules about fast or slow boating have nothing to do with the color of the water, whether light or dark. That’s a misconception,” the harbor master clarifies. “The Marine Park extends to a depth of 60 meters. In this area, special rules for boats apply. But again, this has nothing to do with the color of the water.”

Raising Awareness Among Water Users

The increase in boats has also raised concerns about safety, especially for swimmers and divers. “The number of boats has grown significantly, and many people are unaware of the rules,” says Flanegin. He emphasizes the importance of awareness and compliance among all water users.

One key focus is the introduction of new regulations and zoning. “We’re working on modernizing the legislation; some laws date back to 1975,” Flanegin explains. “The goal is to complete zoning by 2025, so everyone knows where they can safely navigate or dive.” Clear zoning will help boat operators understand where they should navigate and allow swimmers and divers to know where they are permitted to enter the water.

Additionally, a campaign has been launched to make boat users more aware of the rules in place. “We want people to know and follow the rules,” says Flanegin. “Violations can result in permits being revoked and fines imposed. We have hired officials who will actively monitor and enforce these rules in the future.”

The drive towards a safer and better-regulated maritime environment in Bonaire is well underway. Flanegin concludes: “Zoning is essential. We need to ensure that different activities don’t conflict with each other, so we can protect both nature and the safety of all water users. Divers, swimmers, and boaters should not come into dangerous contact with each other.”

