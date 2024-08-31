Aviation & Travel Bonaire Airport begins preliminary ground investigation for future expansion Redactie 31-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The investigation will also look at caves and hollow spaces under the terrain. Photo: BIA

KRALENDIJK – Last week, Bonaire International Airport (BIA) started drilling on the airport grounds.

After mapping the area using measurements, a follow-up investigation is now being conducted on the soil composition. The type of soil will be determined in a laboratory. Additionally, cavities are being further mapped.

Based on the results, the planning for the future expansion of the platform and terminal can begin.

Fifteen meters

The drilling is being carried out by Geotron Caribbean. In some areas, they are drilling to depths of over 15 meters.

15