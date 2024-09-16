Bonaire Bonaire also faces potential grid overload due to rise of solar panels and home batteries Redactie 16-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire could face future overloads on its electricity grid as more households begin using solar panels and home batteries. The Water and Electricity Company Bonaire (WEB) is closely monitoring these developments and warns of possible challenges.

Earlier, Dutch media NOS reported that Dutch grid operator Stedin expressed concerns about the impact of home batteries on the electricity grid. According to Stedin, the rise of these batteries could lead to peak loads if clear regulations are not established. This issue arises when many households charge or discharge their batteries simultaneously, significantly increasing the strain on the grid.

Bonaire may face a similar problem. According to WEB, the installation of solar panels and home batteries offers several benefits for households, such as energy savings and greater independence. However, the company warns of potential drawbacks. “On days without sun, when batteries run out, households will rely on the electricity grid again. This could cause overloads during peak times,” WEB stated.

WEB emphasizes that it is not opposed to the rise of these technologies but warns that measures are necessary to prevent grid overloads. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and is exploring solutions to ensure a stable electricity grid on Bonaire.

21