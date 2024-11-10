Bonaire Bonaire authorities suspect arson in mysterious landfill Fires Redactie 10-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Island Governor John Soliano calls on residents to come forward with any information they may have about the mysterious fires.

KRALENDIJK – The Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) has a growing suspicion that the fires that have burned over the past few days at two landfill sites on the island were set intentionally.

Island Governor John Soliano shared this information during a specially convened press conference on Saturday afternoon.

It is highly unlikely, he stated, that fires would spontaneously ignite at two locations so many kilometers apart. Additionally, the Morotin landfill near Rincon has not been in use for some time, further reducing the likelihood of a spontaneous fire outbreak, especially since there has been significant rainfall in recent days.

This has fueled rumors in recent days about what might be behind these mysterious fires.

During the press conference, Soliano called on citizens who may have seen something or have information that could be relevant to report it to the authorities. In the meantime an investigation into the situation has already started, but Soliana stressed nevertheless that any information that could help solve the cases would be welcome and appreciated.

