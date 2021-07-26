Kralendijk- After a few weeks with at least one new infection with the Covid-19 virus, Bonaire is back to zero new cases on Monday, July 26th.
It is noteworthy to mention that only 11 people went in for a test. Yet the lack of new infections is positive. As there were no new recoveries the amount of total Covid-19 cases stands unchanged at 15.
Also read:
- Nature Foundation Participates in New Initiative to Reduce Ocean Litter
- Bonaire back to zero new Covid-cases on Monday
- Total Covid-19 cases Bonaire unchanged on Sunday
- Coastguards picks up swimmer at Slagbaai after accident
- How Bonaire became the Region’s Vaccination Champion
- PCN achieved Growth in Capital and Participants during the year 2020
- Covid-19 figures seem under control in Bonaire
- Vacature Statutair Directeur Bonaire
- Rental Car rolls over close to Pink Beach
- Also want to become a foster parent?
- Vacature Directeur Bedrijfsvoering & Klantenservice Sint Eustatius
- Single new infection on Friday
- American Airlines with more seats to Bonaire
- DCNA holds Masterclass with Dutch MPs on Nature Conservation
- Statia Scales up to Fight Non-Communicable Diseases and COVID-19