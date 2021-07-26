26 July 2021 10:31 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire back to zero new Covid-cases on Monday

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Bonaire back to zero new Covid-cases on Monday

27

Kralendijk- After a few weeks with at least one new infection with the Covid-19 virus, Bonaire is back to zero new cases on Monday, July 26th.

It is noteworthy to mention that only 11 people went in for a test. Yet the lack of new infections is positive. As there were no new recoveries the amount of total Covid-19 cases stands unchanged at 15.

Also read:

en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish