Bonaire Bon transition aims for increased renewable energy generation

According to BBT CEO Walter Wattenberg, significant steps need to be taken to make energy production more sustainable.

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire Bon Transition (BBT) is currently working not only on the development of a new facility for safe fuel storage, but also on diversifying and enhancing the island’s sustainable energy infrastructure.

BBT plans to take a 50% stake in a new wind park being developed by ContourGlobal Bonaire. This major project aims to support Bonaire’s growing energy needs while reducing its dependency on fossil fuels. The planned wind park, likely to be built at the current wind park location, will significantly increase production capacity.

The goal is to have the new park operational by the end of 2026. Once functional, the wind park will be able to meet a substantial portion of Bonaire’s electricity demand. However, logistical challenges, such as transporting the large wind turbines to the island, require careful coordination and thorough preparation, which BBT states is already underway. Additionally, work on securing the necessary permits is ongoing.

In parallel, BBT intends to participate in the development of a second solar park. This solar installation will contribute to a stable energy supply, especially during periods of low wind activity.

BBT Director Walter Wattenberg emphasized the importance of these initiatives: “Bonaire is growing rapidly and requires more energy. At the same time, we must reduce our reliance on fossil fuels as much as possible. Significant steps in renewable energy are essential.”

