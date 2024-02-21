21 februari 2024 23:42 pm

Bonaire Brandstof Terminals rebrands to Bonaire Bon Transition

BBT stresses that the construction of a completely new fuel terminal continues to be necessary. Photo: BBT

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire Fuel Terminals, initially founded as Bonaire Brandstof Terminals (BBT), has decided to rebrand into ‘Bonaire Bon Transition’.

Established in 2021 to ensure the safe supply and storage of fuels, BBT has expanded its scope to include investments in renewable energy projects like solar and wind power. 

According to BBT, the rebranding underscores their commitment to transitioning towards safer, more sustainable, and diverse energy generation methods. Despite advancements in renewable energy, BBT emphasizes the ongoing necessity for a modern fuel terminal to maintain safety and ensure sufficient energy supply for essential services and transportation on Bonaire.

