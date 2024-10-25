Bonaire Bonaire by Night on November 1st Redactie 25-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, November 1st, the center of Kralendijk will again transform into a lively event during the fourth edition of Bonaire by Night. From 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, visitors can enjoy an evening full of music, fun, and shopping in Kaya Grandi, the downtown area, and Terramar Mall. This year’s theme is ‘Children’s Mascots.’

The main street, Kaya Grandi, will be closed to traffic, allowing everyone to walk freely and soak up the atmosphere. There will be great deals in the shops, and music at various locations, including DJ Kiart, will add to the festive vibe.

For children, there is a special ‘kids’ corner’ at Plaza Niki Tromp (formerly Oranjeplein), where they can have fun and take photos with mascots like Sky from Paw Patrol. The music group Tes A Fesa will also perform to make the evening even more festive.

