Bonaire continues to work on more airlift

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire continues to work on increasing airlift. Ongoing discussions are being held, primarily by the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in collaboration with entities such as Bonaire International Airport (BIA).

This was revealed during a presentation on Wednesday by aviation expert Howard Mann, who assists Bonaire in attracting more airlines to the island. Mann emphasized that these discussions are not limited to new airlines; they also involve existing aviation partners such as KLM, TUI, United Airlines, and Delta Airlines. While not always focused on new markets, the talks also explore how to collaborate effectively or maximize existing capacities for Bonaire within current possibilities.

Parties are eagerly anticipating direct flights from Westjet originating in Toronto, Canada. While these flights initially operate as seasonal routes, there is hope that Westjet will eventually offer year-round service.

Not empty-handed

Mann also mentioned that Bonaire is well-prepared for negotiations with airlines, stating, “We can demonstrate with hard data that there is great potential for new airlines.” He also noted that historically, routes to Bonaire have been consistently profitable, which is an attractive proposition for airlines.

The airline expert also said that while discussions with JetBlue are still ongoing, there is optimism that the low-cost carrier will also begin flights to Bonaire.