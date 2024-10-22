News Bonaire council members express concerns about crocodile in mangrove area Redactie 22-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Photo - Drone Lac/Sorobon area Stinapa

KRALENDIJK – Four council members from the island council have sent a letter to Commissioner John Soliano, expressing their concerns about the crocodile observed in the Lac/Sorobon area. The letter writers have also posed several questions in hopes of gaining more clarity about the situation.

The council members are particularly worried about the conflicting information regarding the level of danger posed by the crocodile. “While some authorities classify the crocodile as non-threatening, others issue serious warnings about the potential threat to humans,” the council members stated.

In their questions, the island council addresses issues such as the number of crocodiles present and whether there is one or multiple animals. They also seek information on the crocodile’s reproduction process and the risks it poses to the local population. Additionally, there are inquiries about the policy regarding allowing residents and tourists to enter the waters in Sorobon despite the presence of the crocodile.

Finally, the council requests clarification on the involvement of experts capable of effectively managing the situation and ensuring public safety.

The council emphasizes that prompt and concrete action must be taken to restore peace and safety on the island. These questions serve as a call to the authorities for transparent communication and for taking appropriate action to regain the community’s trust.

Signatories

The letter is signed by Benito Dirks (UPB), Junny Wout (MPB), Rolanda Makaai (PDB), and Cyrill Vrolijk (independent).

