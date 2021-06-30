Bonaire Culinair, another success















Kralendijk – After two weeks of culinary specialties, the second edition of Bonaire Culinair has come to an end. Restaurants have experienced the event as a great success. In total, over 2350 Bonaire Culinair menus have been ordered, guests have rated the menus with 4,5 star on average and almost 100 percent would revisit the restaurant.

During these challenging times, we were all excited to enjoy to our favourite restaurants again. There could not have been a better time for Bonaire Culinair. With a starting date on May 20th, and the end of the lockdown being announced, Bonaire Culinair picked the perfect time to go dining again.

During the event, guests got the chance to win great raffle prices such as, pizza for two at Sebastians Restaurant, Breakfast at Oscar Lighthouse, a bottle of Rom Rincon and more. Congratulations to the winners of the prices; Ellen van Schie, J.T. Broeseliske, Marjolijn Blom, Amanda Bonilla, Frondaly Martina, Fenna Dietzel, Wouter Wouters, Mini Kroon, Annemiek van der Steen and Rozemarijn Vis.

This edition of Bonaire Culinair has been another success. We loved welcoming our regular and new guests. Enjoyed seeing them having a wonderfull night out in our restaurant and are already looking forward to the next edition of Bonaire Culinair!

The date of the next edition of Bonaire Culinair has already been set. The culinary event will be back on September 23rd until October 7th. Not only dining restaurants, but lunch rooms and food trucks are planning to participate in the upcoming edition. More changes to explore the culinary variety of Bonaire.

To keep in touch with Bonaire Culinair and upcoming edition, visit www.bonaire-culinair.com or take a look at the Facebook page ‘BonaireCulinairEvent’ or Instagram @bonaireculinair.

