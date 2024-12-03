Bonaire Discusses Climate Change at Townhall Meeting
KRALENDIJK – Climate change presents a significant challenge for Bonaire, with impacts such as rising sea levels, heavy rainfall, and prolonged droughts.
To work together on solutions, the Public Entity of Bonaire (PEB), in collaboration with the Climate Table Bonaire project group, is organizing a townhall meeting on Wednesday, December 18, at Jong Bonaire from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
During the meeting, Commissioner A. Cicilia will highlight the importance of the Climate Table, and Chairman N. Oleana will present the action plan for developing a climate strategy to keep Bonaire livable.
Questions and ideas
There will be room for questions and the sharing of ideas. According to the Public Entity, the Climate Table offers the community an opportunity to discuss solutions to protect Bonaire from the impacts of climate change.
