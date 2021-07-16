Bonaire Distinguishes Four Risk Levels for Travelers to the Island















Kralendijk – Bonaire will soon distinguish four risk levels for travelers who come to the island by plane or boat. The island distinguishes countries with a very low, low, high and very high risk level. A distinction is also made between fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. The distinction in four risk levels will take effect from Saturday 17 July 2021, the list of risk countries will be announced shortly. From 17 July 2021, travelers aged 12 and older are required to be tested. All travelers to Bonaire must complete a Health Declaration between 48 and 72 hours before departure at www.bonairecrisis.com

Very low risk

Vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers from very low-risk countries do not need to be tested.

Low risk

Vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries do not need to be tested. Unvaccinated travelers from low-risk countries must do a PCR test within 72 hours before arrival on Bonaire, the result must be negative.

High risk

Vaccinated travelers from high-risk countries must take a PCR test within 72 hours of arrival. Unvaccinated travelers must have a PCR test within 72 hours of arrival and an antigen test upon arrival at Flamingo Airport. If the PCR test has been taken 24 hours before departure, the obligation to do the antigen test on arrival lapses.

Very high risk

Vaccinated travelers from very high risk countries must take a PCR test within 72 hours before arrival. Unvaccinated travelers from very high risk countries must take the PCR test within 72 hours before departure and the antigen test upon arrival at Flamingo Airport. If the PCR test has been taken 24 hours before departure, the obligation to do the antigen test on arrival lapses. All vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers from very high risk countries must take a free PCR test on the fifth day after arrival.

Traveling by boat

For travelers sailing to Bonaire by boat, it is difficult to do a PCR test 72 hours before arrival. They are allowed to take the test 72 hours before departure, and an antigen test on arrival on the island.

Also read