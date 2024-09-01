Economy Bonaire Executive Council questions fuel supply agreement with Netherlands Redactie 01-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Executive Council of Bonaire has raised concerns about a 2021 fuel supply agreement with the Dutch State. They question whether the signing, which involved various state secretaries and then-Governor Edison Rijna, had Bonaire’s formal approval.

The Council fears that decision-making authority may be shifted to the Netherlands, potentially excluding local entity Oil Trading Bonaire.

The Council is working on new agreements to ensure Bonaire retains control over its fuel supply and is focusing on local involvement in a new fuel storage facility project. There are also concerns about the validity of previous agreements and whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been conducted.

Additionally, residents fear the placement of a new fuel storage facility near their homes and the logistics of transporting fuel to the Contour Global power plant are being scrutinized.

11