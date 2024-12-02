Bonaire Bonaire Executive Council Questions Seemingly Useless Guardrail Section Redactie 02-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The guardrail with a missing pedestrian pathway seems a potential death trap instead of something that will protect walkers or joggers. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – While the newly installed guardrail along Kaya Gobernador Debrot has already drawn mixed reactions, a specific section on the road leading to Sabadeco is raising even more questions.

On Kaya Gobernador Debrot, the guardrail appears to serve a purpose by separating the pedestrian pathway from the road, protecting pedestrians from passing vehicles. However, the guardrail on the road to Sabadeco seems to work against pedestrian safety.

The issue lies in the fact that this section of the road lacks a pedestrian pathway entirely. This creates a potential danger where pedestrians on the road could be trapped against the guardrail by an oncoming vehicle, unable to step or jump aside due to the barrier.

Under Review

Commissioner Anjelica Cicilia stated that she was unaware the guardrail would extend along this particular section of the road. “We will internally review whether this is practical and desirable. There are other areas on the island where a guardrail could be more useful than here,” said Cicilia.

Informally, ABC Online Media has learned from several sources that the project is likely to be halted and that the already installed section may soon be removed entirely.

